Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Dickerson Dunn

1951 – 2022

Geraldine “Gerry” Dickerson Dunn, age 71, of Abbeville, Ga., died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Opus Hospice in Macon, Ga.

Geraldine was born in Greenport, N.Y., of the Methodist faith, and was a 1969 graduate of Southold High School. After high school, she graduated from vocational school where she studied business. She worked in the loan department at Southold Savings Bank before moving to Maryland. She later returned to Southold before moving to Jacksonville Beach, Fla., in the 1980s to be with her mother. During the many years she lived in Jacksonville, she worked as a business manager for an insurance company. In the 1990s, she moved to Eastman, Ga., to be closer to her family.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt to her family.

Geraldine was the daughter of the late Chester Mason Dickerson and Margaret (Beebee) Dickerson, and was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Karen Dickerson and nephew Chris Dickerson. She is survived by her two brothers, James Dickerson Sr. (Laura) of Southold and Jeffrey M. “Yank” Dickerson of Eastman, Ga.; nieces and nephew Jimmy Dickerson (Meghan) of Southold, Donna Dickerson (Dan) of Riverhead, N.Y., and Sherri Carmack (Trey) of Columbus, Ga.; niece-in-law Tracy Dickerson; great-nieces and -nephews Skylar Dickerson Jones (Bubba), Josie Young, Nolan Dickerson and Mason Dickerson; several great-great-nieces and -nephews; step-nephews Richard Peacock and Rawn Peacock; aunt Lois Schultz of Illinois; uncle Alan Beebe of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several special cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held graveside at a later date at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home in Eastman.

