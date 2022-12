Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by chapel services at 11 a.m. Rabbi Gadi Capela of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport will officiate.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.