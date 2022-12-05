Marie Jeanette (Allen) Holmes

Marie Jeanette (Allen) Holmes of Troutman, N.C., formerly of Bridgewater, N.J., and Fort Myers, Fla., was reunited with her husband, William, on Nov. 30, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Troutman, N.C.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1925, Marie was a Depression-era child who never forgot her roots or how to laugh, especially at herself. These traits are evident in some of her favorite culinary creations, including “Radio Dish,” pig’s knuckles and fried bananas. Still, she made better scalloped potatoes, deviled eggs and SPAM sandwiches than any Michelin-starred chef.

Marie met her future husband, Bill Holmes, while working at Standard Oil in New York City in the 1940s. Bill’s career at Standard Oil allowed Marie to remain a stay-at-home mom, raising their four children, William Jr., Laurie, Andrea and Michael. Bill and Marie called Greenport, N.Y., their summer home for many years, where the Allen family has a long history dating back to the 19th century. Marie was able to live with her daughter Andrea and son-in-law Larry for the last 22 years of her life following the death of her husband.

Marie was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2000 and siblings Doris Thomas and Donald Allen Jr. She is survived by their four children, William Jr. (Gail), of Parkesburg, Pa.; Laurie Smith (Don) of Safford, Ariz.; Andrea Sievers (Larry) of Troutman, N.C.; and Michael (Hilary) of Moseley, Va. Marie is also survived by 18 grandchildren and God only knows how many great-grandchildren. All of Marie’s friends and family will miss the love and infectious laughter that made her beloved.

A service was held Dec. 5 at Troutman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made attroutmanfuneralhome.com.

