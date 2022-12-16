Southold Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI during traffic stop

Osmin Contrerasavalos, 32, of Mattituck was arrested last Tuesday for driving while intoxicated in Mattituck.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop on Sound Avenue and determined the driver of the car was intoxicated. Mr. Contrerasavalos was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing.

• Fernando Flores-Rivera, 23, of Greenport was arrested last Tuesday for violating a trespass affidavit signed against him by a Greenport business. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• Jon Constant, 24, of Greenport was arrested last Wednesday after a police officer noticed his vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 25 in Greenport. Mr. Constant was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was taken to police headquarters for a morning arraignment.

• Last Thursday, the owner of a Mattituck business signed a notice of trespass affidavit against a 67 year-old man whom a report characterizes as undomiciled. The police report said the man was in front of the business with a sleeping bag, other items, and a motorized wheelchair. “Many attempts were made to find adequate housing for [the man] but he refused the assistance,” the report states. The man was advised he would be arrested if he returned to the location.

• Police arrested Sheila Kromas, 63, of Southold last Thursday after stopping her on Route 25 in Orient. Ms. Kromas reportedly admitted to drinking several glasses of wine and police said she smelled of alcohol. Ms. Kromas was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A Jamesport man told police Friday that an unknown person super glued the lock on his camper and he cannot access it. Surveillance cameras in the area were examined but none showed the camper. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police responded Saturday to a report of an altercation at Bayview Apartments in Southold. An employee of the apartments told police that a resident would not calm down and threw a chair at her and attempted to punch her. A second employee tried to give the person her medications but the person knocked them from the employee’s hands. The resident was told she could stay at the apartments only if she refrained from violent behavior. No charges were filed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.