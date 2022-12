Cutchogue resident Susan E. Egan died Dec. 19, 2022. She was 80.

Ms. Egan was born May 14, 1942. She is survived by her sisters, Sally McGuire, Mickey Clancy and Kathy Smith.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.