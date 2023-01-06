The Suffolk Times 2022 People of the Year
As part of a tradition dating back more than three decades, we are delighted to announce The Suffolk Times’ People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Below is a complete list of this year’s honorees. Click to read more about each person and join us in congratulating them all!
Person of the Year: Erica Steindl
Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm
Educator of the Year: Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta
Sports Person of the Year: Jovan Booker
Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody
Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz