Celebrating Times Review Media Group’s People of the Year
Times Review Media Group honored its 2021 and 2022 People of the Year Thursday night.
Chosen by the editors of the Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter and Northforker, the honorees were each presented with their award during a cocktail reception at The Vineyards at Aquebogue in a return to pre-pandemic tradition.
The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1987, are given to leaders in local public and community service, education, business and sports.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS
2022 Person of the Year: Erica Steindl
2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup
2022 Community Leader of the Year: Rena Wilhelm
2021 Community Leader of the Year: Rev. Natalie Wimberly
2022 Educator of the Year: Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta
2021 Educator of the Year: Melanie Douglass
2022 Sports Person of the Year: Jovan Booker
2021 Sportsperson of the Year: Dylan Newman
2022 Public Servant of the Year: Carolyn Peabody
2021 Public Servant of the Year: Charles Sanders
2022 Businessperson of the Year: Fred Schultz
2021 Businessperson of the Year: Paul Romanelli
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS
2022 Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz
2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris
2022 Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter
2021 Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy
2022 Educator of the Year: Rose Horton
2021 Educators of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti
2022 Sports Person of the Year: Bob Finan
2021 Sportsperson of the Year: The Riverhead athlete
2022 Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity
2021 Public Servant of the Year: Dawn Thomas
2022 Business of the Year : The Suffolk
2021 Businesspeople of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTOS
2022 Person of the Year: Lisa Shaw
2021 Person of the Year: Laurie Fanelli
2020 Person of the Year: Brett Surerus
NORTHFORKER
CHRIS FRANCESCANI PHOTO
2022 northforker Person of the Year: Ian Wile
2021 northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev