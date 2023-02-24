Southold Blotter: Greenport man reports identity theft, Park district reports bench stolen

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A Greenport man told police Feb. 15 that he received a letter from a business in Texas that an account had been opened in his name. The Greenport man wanted the issue documented but said he suffered no financial loss.

• The Cutchogue-New Suffolk park district told police Feb. 15 that a bench donated to the park district had been removed. The district wanted the incident documented.

• A Greenport man called police on Feb. 15 saying he wanted to apologize for his past bad behavior. When reached, he said he damaged a sign for the Greenport Jail Museum. The matter was referred to the village.

• A Cutchogue woman told police on Feb. 15 that jewelry was missing from her house and she wanted the incident documented.

• On Feb. 15, a Cutchogue man reported an incident of identity theft. He told police an unknown person attempted to take out a personal loan through a website using the man’s identity. The man did not suffer any financial loss.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.