Water authority introduces new program to boost conservation

Irrigation on a sod farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Following last year’s urgent campaign for water conservation during a summer plagued by extreme heat and drought conditions, the Suffolk County Water Authority is trying a ‘carrot and stick’ approach this year.

The carrot is in the form of an account credit of up to $250 over three years for customers who purchase basic water conservation devices, such as rain sensors, pool covers or smart irrigation devices.

The stick is a new directive prohibiting lawn irrigation and other water use activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — the hottest part of the day, when water is least likely to penetrate the soil and instead evaporate in the heat — plus an odd/even day irrigation schedule for all SCWA customers. The directive took effect Feb. 1.

Residential and business addresses ending in an odd number can irrigate only on odd-numbered dates, such as May 1, 3 and 5. Homes and businesses ending in even numbers can water lawns, wash cars or fill pools only on even dates.

Although the SCWA does not have the power to enforce its directives, the authority works closely with local municipalities to pass laws mandating water conservation under certain circumstances, including imposing fines and other penalties, according to a SCWA spokesperson.

“The conservation of water is essential to not only the operations of our water system, but to maintaining the natural resources we are grateful to have here on Long Island,” SCWA Chairman Patrick Halpin said in a press release. The aim of the authority’s latest efforts is to ensure the “finest quality drinking water for not just our current customers, but all the customers to come.”

During the summer of 2022, the SCWA declared a Stage 1 water emergency, in which residential and business customers in Southampton Village and the towns of East Hampton, Southold and Shelter Island were asked to stop irrigating their lawns between midnight and 7 a.m.

A Stage 2 water emergency, which has never been declared according to the spokesperson, would seek to cease all lawn irrigation activities.