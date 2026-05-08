Greenport School to update Wall of Honor in tribute to local war heroes
Greenport School District will salute its war heroes by updating its Military Wall of Honor in a ceremony at the school on Monday.
May 11 at 1 p.m. to honor local veterans who have served their country.
The wall, established shortly after World War II, was among one of the first of its kind on the North Fork to recognize alumni who served in the armed forces.
The tradition has been carried on through an initiative led by the school’s Interact Club and History Club. This year’s update will include new information and photos of the school’s veteran alumni to ensure proper representation.
Community members are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project’s completion at 1 p.m. at Greenport School. Student speakers and community members will share the significance of the wall and the impact of preserving local history.
“The Wall of Honor, permanently displayed in the school hallway, stands as a powerful symbol of respect, gratitude, and community pride,” the district said in a press release. “It reflects Greenport’s deep commitment to remembering the sacrifices of its veterans while educating future generations about their legacy.”