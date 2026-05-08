Greenport School to update Wall of Honor in tribute to local war heroes

Greenport High School. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter file photo)

Greenport School District will salute its war heroes by updating its Military Wall of Honor in a ceremony at the school on Monday.

May 11 at 1 p.m. to honor local veterans who have served their country.

The wall, established shortly after World War II, was among one of the first of its kind on the North Fork to recognize alumni who served in the armed forces.

The tradition has been carried on through an initiative led by the school’s Interact Club and History Club. This year’s update will include new information and photos of the school’s veteran alumni to ensure proper representation.