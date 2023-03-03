Blotter: Police investigating break-in at Southold home

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

• A Southold man told police last Thursday that an unknown person drove onto his property, exited the vehicle, and entered his residence through the back door. Surveillance footage shows the person entering the residence and taking belongings from the home. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Greenport man told police last Wednesday that he received a letter from a debt collection agency on behalf of an insurance company stating that he owed money. The man told police he does not have car insurance with that company. He contacted the company and was told a policy was taken out in his name.

• Last Thursday, police arrested Jose Guevara, 27, of Wyandanch after he was found to be intoxicated in a car parked near the Town Hall Annex in Southold. He was transported to headquarters for arraignment, according to a report.

• Police responded to a Mattituck business Saturday to investigate a report of a man using a fake $100 bill to buy a prepaid card. Police informed similar businesses in the area to be aware of counterfeit bills.

