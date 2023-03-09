Daily Update: Grand Central Madison opening impacts local LIRR commutes, Opposition mounts for Greenport moratorium
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 9, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Grand Central Madison alters LIRR train times, disrupting North Forkers’ commutes
Greenport’s ‘administrative moratorium’ facing growing opposition
Real Estate Transfers: March 9, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town pulls BESS from agenda, will continue discussing subject at future work session
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New York Avenue pedestrian pathway discussed
No numbers yet on how many deer are calling Shelter Island home
NORTHFORKER
Q+A: Spotlighting local women-owned businesses at The Shoppes at East Wind
Podcast: What we’re looking forward to the most this Spring
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2019 Macari Merlot, $40
Cook this now: Chef Sandy Bermudez’s pork loin with red eye sauce
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.