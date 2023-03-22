Daily Update: Stuessi elected Greenport mayor, Oysterponds welcomes new superintendent
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Stuessi wins Greenport Village mayoral race; Brennan and Dougherty-Johnson prevail in trustees race
Oysterponds school board welcomes new district superintendent and principal
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town gets $5M for clean drinking water in sections of Manorville and Calverton
Riverhead High School Blue Masques theater group presents ‘The Prom’ this weekend
Cops: Riverhead man arrested after displaying BB gun during gas station robbery
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
For the birds — Islanders come together to welcome back the ospreys
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 21, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Here’s where to enjoy brunch on the North Fork this Easter Sunday
The best thing I ate this month: Classic Pad Thai from Grace & Grit’s pop-up
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Chef Jeremy Blutstein’s fluke crudo
South Fork Dream Home: Get a taste of the SoFo with a summer rental!
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 43.
