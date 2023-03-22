Daily Update

Daily Update: Stuessi elected Greenport mayor, Oysterponds welcomes new superintendent

By The Suffolk Times

Kevin Steussi (left) and current Greenport mayor George Hubbard Jr. shake hands after learning the results of Tuesday’s election. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stuessi wins Greenport Village mayoral race; Brennan and Dougherty-Johnson prevail in trustees race

Oysterponds school board welcomes new district superintendent and principal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town gets $5M for clean drinking water in sections of Manorville and Calverton

Riverhead High School Blue Masques theater group presents ‘The Prom’ this weekend

Cops: Riverhead man arrested after displaying BB gun during gas station robbery

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

For the birds — Islanders come together to welcome back the ospreys

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 21, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Here’s where to enjoy brunch on the North Fork this Easter Sunday

The best thing I ate this month: Classic Pad Thai from Grace & Grit’s pop-up

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Chef Jeremy Blutstein’s fluke crudo

South Fork Dream Home: Get a taste of the SoFo with a summer rental!

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 43.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

