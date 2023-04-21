Southold Blotter: Two arrested after street racing incident on Route 48

Two men, Michael Negron, 22, of Pat­ch­ogue and Tyler Domiano, 24, of Wading River were arrested Sunday on a variety of motor vehicle charges after they were observed participating in “an illegal speed contest” on Route 48 in Peconic. Speeds were recorded at more than 75 mph before they were stopped. The men were taken to police headquarters for processing and released on appearance tickets and their vehicles were impounded.

• Reports of a fight at a house on Donna Drive in Mattituck brought police to the location on April 12. A 54-year-old Miller Place man was take to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for medical evaluation. Skye Pupplo, 35, of Shirley and Anthony Pupplo, 53, of Central Islip were arrested and transported to headquarters for processing. No charges were listed.

• Chateau Butler, 40, of Southold was arrested last Thursday after police found her car stopped at the intersection of Chapel Lane and Route 25 in Greenport. Ms. Butler performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing and arraignment.

• Police responded to the 7-11 in Mattituck Friday to respond to a report of a fight in progress. One man said he was hit with a baseball bat by another man. The parties were separated and one person was taken to PBMC for medical treatment. That person refused to sign a statement or press charges.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.