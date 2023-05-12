Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: May, 12, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 24, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Gary Pendzick & Richard Pendzick to Rony Puac, William & Manuel Mo, 151 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.036) (R) $605,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Judith & Kenneth Beyer to Antoinette Maloney & Luz Trejos, 248 Southfield Road (600-61-3-27) (R) $695,000 

• Donald G Barrett to Freddy Lituma & Carla Ramon, 294 Williams Way South (600-79-5-43) (R) $585,000 

• Estate of Gary Nodine to Lindsey Gutierrez, 2575 Sound Avenue (600-40-3-1) (R) $440,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lynn Langenbach to Anthony Cattarina & Deitra Mara, 3500 Beebe Drive (1000-103-9-3) (R) $1,800,000 

• Lyn Baranowski to Kevin & Kelly Feeney, 2700 Fairway Drive (1000-109-5-14.013) (R) $1,580,000 

• Jesse & Stacy VanDuzer to Steven & Tina Romano, 1750 Evergreen Drive (1000-102-1-4.008) (R) $999,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Giaccio Family Trust, 43 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-50) (R) $975,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Richard & Elizabeth Steigman, 46 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-23) (R) $940,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Dulcinea Benson & Frank DeCarlo to Lavender Barns LLC, 745 Golfview Court (1000-30-2-132) (R) $1,895,000 

• Benjamin & Nozipo Sutak to Lindsay Cohen, 2850 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-2-2) (R) $785,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• David Packles & Eleanor Lammer to Daniel Brill & Lauren Solomon, 171 5th Street (1001-7-4-15) (R) $1,380,000 

• Garo Tabibian to Gregory & Meghan McMahon, 58165 Route 48 (1000-44-2-10) (R) $1,250,000 

• Karen DeFrancesco to Moby Duck LLC, 49 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-49) (R) $645,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Wendy Stapon to Reyem Nopats LLC, 153 Herricks Lane (600-48-1-10.004) (R)  $250,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Michael Bevilacqua & Marisa Fox-Bevilacqua to Christopher & Angela Jeffrey, 5875 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-3) (R) $675,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Hounds Tree Estate LLC to Vine Knot Farm LLC Oregon Road (1000-100-4-5.004) (V) $1,950,000 

• Janet & James Maloney Trust to 505 Bungalow Lane LLC, 505 Bungalow Lane (1000-123-3-7) (R) $1,525,000 

• Kevin & Kelly Feeney to MaryJane Small, 960 Farmveu Road (1000-121-7-9) (R) $1,175,000 

• Andrew & David Fohrkolb to Charles DiSapio & Xanne Perez, 5780 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-115-10-7) (R) $999,000

• Daniel Knuth to Judy Commando, 18600 Main Road (1000-115-6-3) (R) $650,000 

• William Macomber to Peter Treiber, 4040 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-17-4) (R) $600,000 

• Andrew & David Fohrkolb to Charles DiSapio & Xanne Perez, 5725 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-115-5-11) (R) $201,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Rinaldo & Michael Babarcich to 1550 Peconic Lane LLC, 1550 Peconic Lane (1000-75-1-11) (R) $975,000 

• Estate of Marietta Silvestre to Walter Escobar, 1500 Henrys Lane (1000-74-2-24) (R) $622,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Estate of Lois Dewall to Rococo Farming Ventures LLC, 1288 Northville Turnpike (600-65-5-13.002) (R) $920,000 

• Monica & Raul Alvarez to Marleny Lopez, 627 Northville Turnpike (600-106-3-16) (R) $542,000 

• Paul Neumaier to Christopher Seger LLC, 188 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.005) (V) $400,000 

• Judith Heffren & Patricia Zaremba to Rong Chen, 49 Strawberry Commons (600-109.01-1-49) (R) $370,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of John Chihlas to Kathryne Carlsen, 2250 North Sea Drive (1000-54-5-2) (R) $1,215,000 

• Robert Quinn Trust to Cathy Bowes, 625 Glenn Road (1000-78-2-8) (R) $800,000 

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to Head of The Harbor LI LLC, 70 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.007) (V) $495,000 

• Glenn Arvotti & Samantha Kidd to James Arvotti, 340 Summit Road (1000-78-9-27) (R) $180,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Jing Chen to Adriana & Eric Gomes, 47 Merion Circle (600-96-1-13.057) (R) $905,000 

• Sharon McCabe to John Malinconico, 6 Inverness Court (600-96-1-13.033) (R) $775,000 

• Michelle & Thomas Ulrich to John & Ashley Amato, 96 Michaels Lane (600-96-1-9.013) (R) $710,000 

• Enda Healy & Shobha Kareparambil to Jonathan Cahill, 55 Emmetts Lane (600-30-3-7.001) (R) $608,000 

• Estate of Richard Wokoun to Patrick & Barbara Miceli, 39 East Woodland Drive (600-50-3-10) (R) $537,000 

• Maria Becker to Jin Wu & Xueting Ren, 9 Sylvan Place (600-33-2-23) (R) $505,000 

• Daniel M Fortuna to Vincent Occhiogrosso, 108 South Road (600-30-3-14) (R) $480,000 

• Dominick Ball to John & Kathleen Masone, 19 5th Street (600-33-5-44) (R) $440,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content