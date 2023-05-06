Southold Blotter: Woman reports items stolen from purse in Greenport

A 78-year-old employee of a Greenport business said an unknown person took items from her purse while she was working at that business on April 24. The woman told police the purse was behind the counter and that she received alerts that her American Express and Mastercard were used at King Kullen in Cut­ch­ogue. An investigation is continuing.

• On April 25, a 75-year-old Southold woman told police an unknown person took $200 from a purse at her store on Front Street in Greenport. The woman told police one of her employees also had her credit cards stolen. An investigation is continuing.

• A Southold man told police last Thursday that he issued a check to a plumbing company in the amount of $2,000 but that the company never received it. He told police the amount was deposited into an unknown account. An investigation is continuing.

• On Friday, police investigated a report that an unknown person turned the water valve on in a bathroom building at Pequash Avenue Park in Cut­ch­ogue. As a result of the water being on, a pipe broke in the building with damage to the pipe and valve.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.