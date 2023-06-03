Southold Blotter: Identity scams continue, crypto theft in Cutchogue

On May 23, a Greenport woman reported that her husband was a victim of identity theft. She said an unknown person contacted her husband asking him to confirm his debit card and Social Security numbers. Her husband provided that information to the unknown person. Their bank was notified and identity theft paperwork was provided to the couple.

• On May 23, a Cutchogue man told police money had been stolen from his Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange account. He said an email account had been compromised, which resulted in the Coinbase account being hacked. The man was provided with identity theft paperwork.

• The owner of a Greenport business told police May 24 that multiple plants were taken from the owner’s business. Video footage was provided to police.

• Last Thursday, a 65-year-old Peconic woman told police an unknown person opened a credit card account using her private information. The card was canceled and no financial loss was experienced.

• On May 24, police issued numerous summonses to the owners of cars illegally parked at Goldsmith Inlet in Peconic. That location requires a Southold Town parking permit.

• Deanna Yoskovich, 44, of Greenport was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of a Greenport business. She was transported to police headquarters for processing and released.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.