Developing: Two dead following Tuesday crash on Route 25

A phone capture of the accident that killed two Tuesday on Route 25 in Greenport. (Credit: Courtesy Rhian O’Neill)

Two people died in a crash involving a Hampton Jitney and a motorcycle in Greenport Tuesday evening, police said.

Southold Town Police and the Greenport Fire Department, as well as Southold Fire Department, responded to the major crash at the intersection of Route 25 and Moores Lane. The bus was pulling out of Moores Lane making a left and crossed into the path of the westbound motorcycle, which was driven by Anthony Gallo with Lorraine Haeg. Mr. Gallo was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, while Ms. Haeg was transported to SBELIH, then taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by a Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit. Ms. Haeg was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The collision is being investigated by the Southold Town Police Detective Division and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit as a non-criminal incident.

Roadways were shut down for approximately four hours Tuesday Night.

This story is developing and will be updated.