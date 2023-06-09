Enclaves proposal inches ahead

Renderings showing the main building of The Enclaves from three different angles. (Source: Southold Town records)

The Southold Town Planning Board granted conditional approval to the Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant at their meeting Monday.

The proposal, from developer Jonathan Tibbett, calls for conversion of an existing 3,026-square-foot residence with a 584-square-foot addition into a 74-seat restaurant and construction of a two-story hotel with 44 units, a full basement, four detached cottages, an accessory event space, an outdoor swimming pool and 132 parking spaces. The hotel and restaurant will be located on a 6.75-acre parcel in the Hamlet Business Zoning district on Main Road in Southold, site of the former Hedges bed and breakfast.

Before a final approval can be issued, the developer must obtain a highway work permit from the New York State Department of Transportation and approval from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, the Planning Board determined.

Andrew Giambertone, architect and partner in the project, said he expects to have final approval within 60 days.

“Overall we’re very pleased,” Mr. Giambertone said. “It’s been a long, long road but we’re pleased with the process and we’re hoping that we’ll be in a position to break ground this coming fall.”

In December 2021, the Zoning Board of Appeals outlined conditions for the project’s approval, which included stipulations against outdoor events, indoor events with more than 100 guests or other “special events” as defined in town code. Outdoor music will not be permitted, and the number of approved hotel units may not be expanded. Hotel amenities such as the spa, pool cabanas and rooftop lounge are limited to use only by overnight guests. The restaurant can be open for public use.

The project has been a point of contention, criticized by residents who have cited concerns about the scale of the development and its potential impact on traffic, noise and the environment. Residents have also raised concerns about the town’s ability to enforce event size restrictions and have argued that the project doesn’t fit in with the overall character of the community.

The Planning Board also approved the bond estimate for the project for a total of $310,336.30, which will be used to cover safety and soil concerns. The Town Board must also approve the bond estimate before the application can move forward.

After securing the NYSDOT permit and approval from the county health department, the applicant must submit a final site plan, floor plans and building elevations. The Planning Board may then issue a final approval with conditions, for the project.