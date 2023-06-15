Featured Story

Real Estate Transfers: June 15, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 28, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Della Cronin & Robert Mangum to Avraham & Shirin Simkhai, 803 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-11) (R) $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tenir LLC to Carole & Philip Sorgen, 42 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-42) (R) $950,000 

• Barry & Bruce Stakey & Ann Milovitch to Elizabeth Bartlett & John Gardus, 610 Bailey Avenue (1000-34-4-6) (R) $600,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Dustin Olsen to Keil Alvahs Lane Farm LLC, 17605 Main Road (1000-115-2-7) (V) $250,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Dirck Roosevelt to Bradley Twohig & Jessica Zucker, 340 Poquatuck Lane (1000-27-3-4.003) (R) $3,575,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Joseph Pagano to Christina Bachety-Bange, 2850 Wells Road (1000-86-1-11) (R) $925,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Central Suffolk Hospital Foundation to Town of Riverhead, 214 Griffing Avenue (600-128-5-5) (C) $20,000,000 

• Gregory & Kevin Polak Trust to Dale Doherty & Michelle Montalbano, 327 Church Lane (600-46-1-22) (R) $599,000 

• Edward R Carfero to Maira DeMaldonado & Jose Alvarado, 158 Northern Parkway (600-107-1-50) (R) $450,000 

• Linda McCaskill to Gem Hunter Property Solutions LLC, 434 Middle Road (600-82-2-11) (R) $300,000 

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Ruth Tilt Trust to North Fork Landholdings LLC, 76 Point Street (600-92-3-45) (R) $650,000 

• Estate of Dolores Higgins to Lisa Higgins, 1353 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-70-2-28) (R) $225,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• GCG Bayberry LLC to Richard Fleming & Julie-Ann Cavallo-Fleming, 200 Hyatt Road (1000-50-3-8) (R) $1,763,000

• Moffat Farm North LLC to Flower & Flores Farm LLC, 47775 County Road 48 (1000-55-2-10.004) (V) $717,500 

• Skopelos Realty LLC to Peter & Haralambos Vellios, 52325 County Road 48 Unit 25 (1000-135.01-1-25) (R) $150,000 

 WADING RIVER (11792)

• Barry J Kushel (Referee) Jonathan Austern (Defendant) to JPMorgan Chase Bank, 2 Taconic Court (600-115-1-10.012) (R) $948,811 

• Two Elm LLC to Sean Roche, 123 Oakwood Drive (600-32-4-18) (R) $698,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

