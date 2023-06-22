Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: June 22, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 5, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Estate of Alyce Downs to Bayland 206 LLC, 206 Edgar Avenue (600-85-3-79.001) (V) $201,250 

• Susan Cirigliano & William Holst to Susan Cirigliano & Robert Holst, 111 Meetinghouse Creek Road (600-113-2-8) (R) $165,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Lauren Roche to Joseph Marcus, 2643 Sound Avenue (600-40-3-17) (R) $575,000 

• Jose Quihuiri & Juanita Torres to Johana Aldaz & Francis Riofrio, 27 Calverton Court (600-115.01-1-23) (R) $438,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Diane Smith to Dignans Realty LLC, Dignans Road (1000-83-2-7.004) (V) $2,250,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Douglas Brueggemann, 21 Farmstead Court (1000-102.01-2-23) (R) $895,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Parkside Heights Co. to Boost Construction Corp. 2060 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-7-9.004) (V) $450,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Christina Travlos to George & Jacqueline Sarkis, 65 Rockcove Court (1000-33-3-19.013) (R) $1,428,250 

• David & Kathryn Quigley to Donald Wiss, 518 1st Street (1001-4-3-6) (R) $900,000 

• Estate of Edward Sieban to Nicholas & Paraskevi Parliaros, 925 McCann Lane (1000-33-3-29) (R) $807,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) Maria Trupia (Defendant) to Wells Fargo Bank, 105 Brower Road (1000-107-8-34) (R) $1,324,074 

• Mike Jacob LLC to Travis Sachs & Andrew Borsen, 1475 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-7-19.018) (R) $807,000 

• Peter Phillips to Tuck Realty LLC & 202 East 31st Street Holdings LLC, 405 Sound Beach Drive (1000-99-1-20) (V) $650,000 

• Tripolitis Family Trust to Peter Phillips, 2000 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-10-16) (R) $400,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Juliana Opatich & Richard Lulenski to Mary Fusco, 18 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.008) (R) $765,000 

• Gustav & Janet Bartra to JRE & C LLC, 313 Hamilton Avenue (600-123-4-69) (R) $375,000 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Jules Feiffer & Joan Holden to Mark Thackrah, 5 Emerson Lane (700-15-4-95) (R) $1,100,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• John & Margaret Rizzo to Gulbahar Donn, 1185 Oriole Drive (1000-55-6-15.033) (R) $1,250,000 

• Christopher McGlynn to Brett & Kim Dohnal, 1225 Long Creek Drive (1000-55-3-29) (R) $975,000 

• Southold Stone Inc. to Sap House Express LLC, 44440 County Road 48 (1000-63-1-21) (C) $865,000 

• Timothy Gray to Roman Wilinski, 50900 Route 25 (1000-70-2-10) (R) $750,000 

• Soundview Avenue LLC to 19620 Soundview Avenue LLC, 19620 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-3-12.003) (V) $625,000 

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to Kimdy Realty LLC, 705 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.011) (V) $455,000 

• Moffat Farm North LLC to Flowers & Flores Farm LLC, County Road 48 (1000-55-2-10.003) (V) $400,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Wavebeach LLC to Michael Marturiello, 37 Meadow Court (600-73-1-1.030) (R) $810,000 

• Marianne & Michael Norwood to Nagla Radwin & Brunde Broady, 126 North Woods Drive (600-36-2-1.006) (R) $765,000 

• Mariola J Tallman to Rachel & Everett Parker, 337 North Side Road (600-36-2-3) (R) $460,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

