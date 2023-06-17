Southold Blotter: $1,150 worth of power tools stolen from Nassau Point home

Sean McKenna, 50, of Sag Harbor, was arrested June 12 after an officer observed his vehicle failing to maintain a lane on Route 25 in Southold. He failed a roadside sobriety test and was placed under arrest and taken to headquarters for processing.

• A 56-year-old Greenport man told police on June 13 that he was scammed out of $2,004.80 by an individual named “Garry.” The man said he sent Garry the money for bookshelves and later realized he had been scammed. An investigation is continuing.

• Police on June 14 investigated a burglary at a Nassau Point home in which $1,150 worth of DeWalt power tools and accessories were taken. An investigation is ongoing.

• A 67-year-old Mattituck woman told police she was scammed over the phone by someone posting as a Microsoft employee. The unknown subject gained access for the woman’s bank account and removed money from it and sent it to another account.

• A town employee in the Town Hall Annex told police on June 14 that someone put “an unknown white residue” on a jacket in her car. The employee told police she had left the passenger side window slightly open.

• Philip Matthews, 48, of Staten Island was arrested Friday after police observed his vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Route 25 in Cutchogue. Mr. Matthews performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a breath test. He was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters pending a morning arraignment.

• Justin O’Connor, 27, of Cutchogue was arrested Saturday on Route 48 in Greenport after police observed his vehicle without tail lights. Mr. O’Connor was found to be intoxicated and transported to police headquarters pending arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.