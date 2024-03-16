Blotter: People “living in the bamboo”

On March 4, a Southold man requested documentation of subjects possibly “living in the bamboo” behind a residence on Route 25 in Southold. An officer responded and was told that unknown subjects were living in the bamboo. The officer found a “small cardboard tent” in the bamboo but no people. The Southold man who called police said he would clear the bamboo.

• A 90-year-old Southold woman reported a possible identify theft issue to police. She said she received an email regarding a Social Security application. She did not follow the prompts in the email due to it being suspicious. No financial loss was experienced.

• During routine patrol on March 5, an officer observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on Route 25 in Greenport. A stop was made and the driver, Jorge Lopez Cua, 33, of Greenport, was found to be intoxicated, according to police. He was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.

• A Cutchogue man told police March 5 that two of his debit cards were fraudulently used at businesses in Pelham, N.Y., and in New Jersey. He said he had physical access to both cards when they were fraudulently used and believed the cards may have been illegally skimmed at some point.

• On March 6, a car was observed on Route 25 in Cutchogue failing to maintain its lane of travel. An officer responded and pulled over the vehicle. According to the report, the driver, Susan Dosil-Loiacono of Mattituck, 63, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

• On March 6, an officer responded to Oaklawn Avenue in Southold to investigate a report of a car driving erratically. The driver, William Mijangos-Ramirez, 26, of Mattituck, was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing, police said.

• A Southold woman told police last Thursday that someone slashed the tires on her car while it was parked on Front Street in Greenport. An investigation is ongoing.

• A Laurel woman told police Friday that she was the victim of identity theft. She told police an unknown person hacked into her financial accounts and stole approximately $19,000. She told police her bank would return the funds.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.