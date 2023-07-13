Mastic Beach man charged with June Greenport murder

Hraklis Morris was removed from court and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center after collapsing at his arraignment for the murder of a Greenport man. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A Mastic Beach man was charged with murder Wednesday for the killing of a Greenport man who died July 3.

Modesto Salguero-Guillen, 48, was found seriously injured in his Lakeshore Garden Apartments home on June 30. He died at Sound Shore University Hospital three days later.

Suffolk County police said that following an investigation by homicide detectives, it was determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Hraklis Morris, 46, was arrested at his home on Cedar Court East and was arraigned in Southold Town Justice Court Thursday, according to police.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

Mr. Morris experienced medical difficulties while in court and had to be taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by a Southold Fire Department Ambulance. He was slumped over in his chair in the courtroom and given orange juice.

“Are you participating?” Justice Eileen Powers asked Mr. Morris.

Mr. Morris is being represented by attorney Daniel Russo, who issued a not guilty plea. The district attorney is being represented by Rose Romeo.