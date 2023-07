(Credit: Adobe Stock)

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the July 3 death of a man in Greenport.

Modesto Salguero-Guillen, 48, was found seriously injured at the Lakeside Garden Apartments on North Street June 30 at approximately 4:15 p.m. He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died July 3.

This story is developing and will be updated.