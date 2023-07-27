Photos: First Universalist Church groundbreaking

The groundbreaking was held on Saturday July 22 at the site where the original church was destroyed by fire in 2015 on Main Road in Southold. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

First Universalist Church of Southold, destroyed by fire in 2015, will soon be reborn.

The historic “church on the bend” on Main Road in Southold was built in 1837 and its loss in a fire devastated its members and so many others who loved its unique place as a landmark in Southold town history.

After eight years of effort, a groundbreaking ceremony for the new church was held on the site at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

See more photos below:

Photos by Jeremy Garretson