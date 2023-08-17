Daily Update: Fentanyl crisis persists; Real Estate Transfers

North Fork residents mourn the death of neighbors who died from overdoses of cocaine laced with fentanyl in 2021. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 17, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Two years later, fentanyl crisis persists, straining area first responders

Real Estate Transfers: August 17, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Search continues for local vets service dog, Gigi

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A day in the life of the Shelter Island Library

Dogs, and books and … Chuck?

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Eats: ZErdem

The List: Beat the August heat with these frozen cocktails

SOUTHFORKER

Sketch a gorgeous day at these 10 Hamptons art galleries

Shop, stay and play across the South Fork this weekend

WEATHER

There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it mostly cloudy today with a high near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

