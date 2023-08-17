Featured Story

Real Estate Transfers: August 17, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 30, 2023.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Eric Andersen & Kelly Peragallo to Edward Confortin & Melissa Nunez, 26 Timber Drive (600-97-2-22) (R) $559,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Gregory & Barbara Malfitano, 44 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-43) (R) $990,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• East End Assets LLC to Jeffrey Recher & Brette Tannenbaum, 315 Moores Lane North (1000-40-2-18) (R) $1,810,000 

• Susan Pinkwater & Sally Searby to Royal & Alison Tuthill, 675 Champlin Place (1000-34-3-30) (R) 1,795,000

• Stephen M Bull & Terese Svoboda to Michael Milano, 24 Sandy Beach Road (1001-3-3-6) (R) $925,000

• Natasha Harsh to George Papadionisopoulos & Eleni Viaseros, 3060 North Road (1000-35-3-3) (R) $667,500

• M & M Twins Inc to Mary Grande & Kenneth Seel, 495 August Road (1000-53-4-44.016) (V) $655,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• AMP Development LLC to Kristine Nario-Eng, 29 Adelia Path (600-8-4-11) (R) $1,300,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of John Boudreau to Mid Atlantic LLC, 265 Factory Avenue (1000-122-6-7) (R) $375,000 

PECONIC (11958)

• Joseph & Annette Marchese Trust to Pierandrea Bianco, 155 Sound Avenue (1000-67-2-9) (R) $965,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dennis Mueller to Awlad Hossen & Mukta Akter, 1112 Roanoke Avenue (600-102-4-19) (R) $550,000

• Carol Yeager Trust to Florbela & Mario Correia, 193 Scenic Lake Drive, (600-82.02-1-193) (R) $ 445,000

• Mario Fajardo to Robert Gerstacker, 81 Mulberry Commons (600-109.01-1-81) (R) $416,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Michael Brennan & Thomas Amico to Isabel Dische, 10B Club Drive (700-12-1-29.003) (R) $4,600,000 

• Donald & Joann Young to Robert & Sarah Fairbairn, 30 Winthrop Road (700-7-4-33) (R) $2,750,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of John Lademann to Daniel & Justine Sweeney, 647 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-5-31.002) (R) $1,100,000 

• Mark Mamrack & Irene Warren to Eftihia Tsitiridis, 345 Budds Pond Road (1000-56-5-6) (R) $920,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 24 Hamilton St Inc to Michael & Nancy Moccia, 9 Joshua Court, (600-75.01-2-23) (R) $621,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content