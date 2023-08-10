Daily Update: Sacred Heart Parish welcomes two new priests; Corchaug Repertory Theatre highlights local roots
Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sacred Heart Parish welcomes two new priests
Corchaug Repertory Theatre highlights its local roots
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town approves new PBA contract
“Parent Cafés” offer free classes for new parents at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menantic Yacht Club welcomes Vipers
Junior Golfers complete summer session at Shelter Island Country Club
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Gathered Delivery brings local bites directly to your doorstep
Shop Local: This seafood shack stocks all the goods
SOUTHFORKER
Repurpose your home’s hidden gems, with a little help from the pros
When on the South Fork this weekend, try to do as the South Forkers do
WEATHER
There is an 80% chance of showers today with a high near 84 according to the National Weather Service. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 67 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.