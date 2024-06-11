Daily Update: North Fork event leaders honored in town hall

(Julia Vasile-Cozzo file photo)

Here are the headlines for June 11, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork event leaders honored in town hall

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Tick disease on the rise across the region

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island House Tour welcomed visitors

NORTHFORKER

Shop Local: Floating into summer at Preston’s Chandlery

SOUTHFORKER

We Want Our LTV! The East End’s little station that can turns 40!

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.