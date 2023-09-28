After weeks of speculation, Mattituck Marketplace sold

The outside of Mattituck Marketplace. (Credit: File Photo)

Mattituck’s most talked-about open secret is official: Mattituck Marketplace has been sold.

“We have no information really to give other than the store was sold,” said Mattituck Marketplace manager Sheila Murphy in a brief interview on Thursday afternoon.

According to Ms. Murphy, Oct. 9 will be the last day the Marketplace operates under the previous owner, Dan’s Supreme Supermarkets inc., a member of ey Food Stores Co-op, Inc.

Ms. Murphy said employees should know more about the transition in about a week or so.

The Suffolk Times has contacted Dan’s Supreme Supermarkets Inc., which would not comment on the matter. The Suffolk Times also contacted the Cardinale family, which owns the Mattituck Plaza, but they were not available for comment prior to the publishing of this article.

The grocery store in Mattituck Plaza on Main Road in Mattituck was previously a Waldbaums until November 2015, when Key Food purchased it.

This story is developing and will be updated.