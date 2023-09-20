Daily Update: ‘High House’ in Peconic is now on historic registry
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘High House’ in Peconic is now on historic registry
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves soccer star is helping turn program around
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Affordable housing workshops set for Saturday: Sessions for contractors and the public
Across the Moat: Movies and more as North Fork Arts comes alive at Greenport Theater
NORTHFORKER
Picking up the Pieces: Maria Maroni keeps her husband’s legacy alive in Southold
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chicken-chorizo chili
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
