Daily Update: ‘High House’ in Peconic is now on historic registry

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘High House’ in Peconic is now on historic registry

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves soccer star is helping turn program around

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Affordable housing workshops set for Saturday: Sessions for contractors and the public

Across the Moat: Movies and more as North Fork Arts comes alive at Greenport Theater

NORTHFORKER

Picking up the Pieces: Maria Maroni keeps her husband’s legacy alive in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chicken-chorizo chili

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

