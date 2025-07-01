The youth speak their truth at Juneteenth celebration

As promised the focus on the fourth annual Juneteenth celebration in Greenport focused on the youth, “Having Their Say: What Freedom, Equality and Justice Means to Them.” (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The fourth annual Juneteenth celebration and parade kicked off Saturday to what seemed to be a sparse crowd. However, after the opening ceremony at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, with the Afro Brazilian drumming by Batalá and the dancing by Harambee Dance Company, the streets swelled with on-lookers and celebrants. The theme this year was focused on the youth, “Having Their Say: What Freedom, Equality and Justice Means to Them.”

When the Juneteenth parade, organized through a partnership between Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church; the North Fork Chapter of Coming to the Table and the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force, reached Mitchell Park, the Rev. Natalie Wimberly turned the event over to the youth, who did indeed have their say after further drum and dance performances.

Ayana Smith, student at UNC Charlotte, Yuvette Branch of Hempstead and Faith Welch, junior at Greenport High School each gave moving speeches. Jeremiah King Smith and Amy Priesing both shared their words inspired by the Juneteenth holiday.

Celeste Zawolik, 41, a Black woman originally from upstate New York, traveled from Miller Place for the Juneteenth celebration. Reflecting on it, she said she enjoyed the performances but she also found herself fighting the urge to call out in solidarity to Ayana and Faith during their speeches.

“I feel for these kids, I do. I wish I could tell them it goes away,” she said recalling how she was also recently pulled over up-island and issued tickets for “driving while Black,” a worried look growing on her face when she brought up her own biracial son.

Ms. Zawolik also noted that while there was a good crowd for the drumming and dancing part of the celebration, when it came time to hear from the young Black people, and have the tough conversations, much of the crowd had dispersed.

“Everyone wants to dance with us,” she said validating some of what was heard in the words of the youth, “but far less will actually stand with us and fight for us.”