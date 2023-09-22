High school sports round up

(Bill Landon photo)

Scores and highlights from recent games across the North Fork.

BOYS SOCCER

Sept. 18: Mattituck 1, Pierson/Bridgehampton 0

Senior goalkeeper Jack Golder recorded back-to-back shutouts in a 1-0-1 week for Mattituck (3-1-1, 3-0-1) . Golder, who has three clean sheets so far this League XI season, notched four saves in a scoreless draw with Southold Sept. 13 before recording five more in a 1-0 home win over Pierson/Bridgehampton Monday. Wesley Secaida scored in the first half on an assist from Sean Szczotka.

Sept. 14: Southold 5, Port Jefferson 0

The Settlers (1-3-1) won their first game of the season, ripping the net for five goals in the second half of a League IX match. Jordan Guaman contributed a goal and an assist. James Sepenoski, Reik Martocchia, Evan Maskiell and Luis Perez also scored. Keeper Travis Sepenoski made three saves for his second shutout of the season.

Sept. 15: Babylon 4, Greenport 1

Greenport dropped a pair of games within two days to League IX leaders Babylon (5-1, 5-0). On Sept. 13, the Porters (3-4, 3-3) lost at home as the Panthers scored all of their goals in the second half as they registered a 3-1 victory. Milton Veliz tallied Greenport’s lone goal and keeper Kal-El Marine had eight saves. The Panthers did the bulk of their scoring in the opening half, striking three times en route to a 4-1 follow up triumph Friday. Nery Cano scored his second goal of the season for the Porters. Marine had a busy afternoon, making a dozen saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sept. 19: Center Moriches 2, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport 0

MSG (1-4) lost two straight, falling at Kings Park, 4-0, last Thursday, then at Center Moriches, 2-0, in Suffolk League II match Tuesday. Goalkeeper Haylie Dickerson was credited with five saves in the former and another seven in the latter contest.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 14: Mattituck 3, Ross 0

The Tuckers (5-1) won on the road and lost at home. They swept host Ross in a League VII match last Thursday, 25-7, 25-11, 25-15. Emma Pearsall led the way with eight aces. Carolyn Conroy added three aces and 18 assists, and Allie Czjuko finished with five aces and four kills. Mattituck wasn’t as fortunate at home Monday, losing to Port Jefferson, the defending county Class C champions, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23.

Sept. 19: Babylon 3, Greenport/Southold 0

The Porters (1-5) lost twice in League VII encounters. Port Jefferson won at home Friday, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20. The Porters were beaten at Babylon Monday, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sept. 14: Rocky Point 7, Greenport/Southold 0

Greenport/Southold (1-4) dropped a 7-0 decision at Rocky Point last Thursday. Goaltender Dylan Reilly made 19 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Sept. 14: Mattituck 8, Eastport/South Manor 1

After losing at Riverhead, 8.5-0.5, Sept. 13, the Tuckers (2-2) bounced back with an 8-1 win over Eastport/South Manor in League VII last Thursday.

Sept. 14: Riverhead 9, Greenport/Southold 0

Competing in its third match in as many days, the Porters (1-2, 1-2) lost to visiting Riverhead at Island’s End Golf and Country Club last Thursday. They had opened the season with a 7-2 home victory over Shelter Island on Sept. 12, but lost at Eastport/South Manor, 8-1, Sept. 13.