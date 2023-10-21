High school sports round up: Oct. 21, 2023

Greenport’s Milton Veliz. (Credit: Adrian Kraus)

Boys Soccer

OCT. 17: GREENPORT 2, PORT JEFFERSON 0

Milton Veliz scored on either side of halftime to pace Greenport (8-8, 8-7) to a 2-0 boys soccer win over Southold (3-11-1, 3-11-1) in a Suffolk County League IX match on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The senior forward finished the regular season with a team-high 16 goals, plus one assist. Veliz is fourth in Suffolk County goal-scorers. Juan Vivas Flores contributed an assist and goalkeeper Kal-El Marine made five saves. Southold goalie Travis Sepenoski was called on to make eight saves. Greenport swept the three-game regular season series, outscoring their closest rivals, 4-0.

The Porters are scheduled to play Pierson/Bridgehampton (8-8, 8-7) in the Class C county final at Diamond in the Pines in Coram on Saturday, Oct. 28 at noon, according to head coach Dlhopolsky. The winner will meet the Evergreen Charter, the Nassau County winner in the Long Island Class C championship, at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at noon.

OCT. 13: MATTITUCK 2, SOUTHOLD 1

Cris Arreola scored on Sean Szczotka’s second assist of the match with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Tuckers (10-4-2, 1-3-2) to a 2-1 Homecoming win over Southold on Friday, Oct. 13. Wesley Secaida had given the hosts a 1-0 edge in the opening half, but James Sepenoski equalized in the second half on his fourth goal of the campaign. Jack Golder made one save for Mattituck, while Travis Sepenoski experienced a busy night with 11 stops.

The Tuckers will play Babylon in the Class B final in Coram on Saturday, Oct. 28. The winner will advance to the LI Class B championship match at Mitchel on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

OCT. 13: SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 3, MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT 2

MSG suffered a crushing Homecoming defeat on Friday, Oct. 13 as it could not hold onto the lead in a 3-2 loss to Shoreham-Wading River. Stanton and Casey Szczotka each finished with a goal and an assist. Dickerson made 10 saves.

OCT. 17: MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT 5, SOUTHAMPTON 2

Cameron Stanton struck for her third hat-trick of the season and added two assists to power MSG (7-7-1, 7-7-1) to a 5-2 home win over Southampton (4-11-1, 4-9-0) as it closed out its League III regular season on a winning note. Stanton is third in Suffolk goal-scoring with 18 goals. She also accrued eight assists. Casey Szczotka and Rose Lopez added goals and Madison Smith, Recce McKenna and Kate Meringer helped set up goals. Haylie Dickerson (six saves) and Alexa Piraino shared the goalkeeping responsibilities.

Field Hockey

OCT. 16: SAYVILLE 4, GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD 0

The Porters (2-11, 2-11) recorded their second win of the season, blanking Southampton (1-12, 1-11), 1-0, in Division III, on Wednesday, Oct. 11. A day later, Greenport dropped a 1-0 home decision to Comsewogue (2-12, 2-11) before falling at Sayville (8-7, 7-7) on Oct. 16. Greenport is scheduled to play in the Class C final at Newfield H.S. on Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

OCT. 16

Mattituck’s Andrew McKenzie shot an 82 to advance to county finals and state qualifier at the conference championships at Spring Lake Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 16. Mattituck (7-3, 7-3) finished second to Riverhead (10-0, 10-0) in League VIII. The top 24 teams in the county will begin battling for the team championship starting on Thursday, Oct. 26. The competition will continue with the second round on Monday, Oct. 30, quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 2 and the semifinals and final on Monday, Nov. 6.

CROSS COUNTRY

OCT. 24

The Section XI Division Championships for boys and girls, are set for Sunken Meadow State Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. The Section XI championship for boys and girls, are scheduled for Sunken Meadow on Friday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.