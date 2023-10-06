High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023

Co-captains l-r Aimen Tabor, Thomas Mastrangelo, Brady Woods, Kenny McGunnigle, and Michael DeNicola advance to the opening game coin flip. (Robert O’Rourk photo)

BOYS SOCCER

TUCKERS ON A ROLL

In the midst of playing seven consecutive away games, the Tuckers (7-2-2) enjoyed a 3-1 week in Suffolk County League IX action. They started out with a 3-0 win at Greenport last Wednesday. Sean Szczotka, Wesley Secaida and Kaden Khan scored goals while Erick Morales collected two assists. Goalkeeper Jack Golder made three saves, while the Porters’ Kal-El Marine made five. Two days later, Mattituck recorded a 2-0 victory at Southold as Secaida and Justin Fox found the net in the opening half. Cris Arreola and Morales provided the assists. Golder again made three stops. His Settlers’ counterpart, Travis Sepenoski, had seven saves. Mattituck hit a road bump on Saturday, losing at Babylon 5-1. Aidan Krollage led the Panthers with a hat-trick and an assist. Arreola tallied the Tuckers’ lone goal in the first half. Golder recorded seven saves. On Monday, Secaida assisted on all three of Szczotka’s goals in Mattituck’s 3-0 win at Pierson/Bridgehampton.

After playing at Babylon Wednesday and Port Jefferson Friday, the Tuckers return home to close out the regular season with three straight home tilts, starting with Greenport on Oct. 11.

Sept. 30: Greenport 1, Southold 0

After their loss to Mattituck, the Porters (5-5, 5-4) rebounded with a 1-0 win in League IX at Southold Saturday. Senior midfielder Ricky Campos tallied the lone goal in the second half, off a Nery Cano assist. Marine produced three saves. Southold goalie Travis Sepenoski stopped five shots for Southold (3-5-1).

Sept. 27: Southold 5, Port Jefferson 0

Southold recorded its second straight 5-0 League IX win over Port Jefferson on Sept. 27, as James Sepenoski and Josh Uguna scored two goals apiece. Brian Schill also found the net. Goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski made three saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

OCT.3: Islip 3, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport, 1

MSG (3-6-1, 3-5-1) dropped a 3-1 home decision to Islip (6-0-2, 6-0-2) in Division 3 on Tuesday. Alyvia Apparu scored for the hosts, assisted by Cameron Stanton. Keeper Hayley Dickerson made nine saves. MSG also lost to Glenn (4-4-1, 4-4-1) at home, 2-0, last Friday. Goalie Alexa Piraino made 14 saves.

FOOTBALL

Sept. 30: Babylon 33, Greenport 0

Greenport (2-2) was shut out by Babylon (4-0) after the League IV leaders notched 26 points in the first quarter. Babylon QB Aidan Winter ran six times for 108 yards while passing for two touchdowns.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sept. 30: Southold/Greenport 7, Center Moriches 0

The Settlers (6-6, 3-4) recorded a 7-0 League IV win over visiting Center Moriches (3-8, 2-5). Judy Anderson, Olivia Misiukiewicz and Anne Hayes won their singles matches.

Oct. 3: Mattituck 5, Southampton 2

The Tuckers (4-8, 3-4) won their second League IV match in a row, besting Southampton (4-7, 3-5), 5-2, on Tuesday, Mattituck also bested Hampton Bays (0-14, 0-8) 6-1 on Monday.