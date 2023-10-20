North Fork schools’ playoff schedules

Greenport’s Milton Veliz. (Credit: Adrian Kraus)

It’s that time of the year again.

Several teams from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport high schools have qualified for their respective Suffolk County playoffs. Here is a quick look on what is on tap over the next two weeks.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Boys Golf: No. 20 Mattituck (7-3) at No. 13 Commack (7-3) in the first round of the county tournament, at Crab Meadow Golf Course, Northport at 3 p.m.

The second round is Oct. 30, followed by the semifinals on Nov. 2 and finals on Nov. 6.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Boys Soccer: Suffolk County Class C final: Greenport (8-8) vs. Pierson/Bridgehampton (8-8), Diamond in the Pines in Coram, at noon.

The winner will play the Nassau County champs for the Long Island crown at Mitchel Athletic Complex, Uniondale, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at noon.

Suffolk County Class B final: Mattituck (10-4-2) vs. Babylon (13-2-1), Diamond in the Pines at 3 p.m.

The victor will play the Nassau County champs for the Long Island championship at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

Field Hockey: Suffolk County Class C final, Greenport/Southold (2-12) vs. Pierson (4-10), at Newfield High School, 5 p.m.

The winner will advance to the LI championship at Northport H.S.on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Girls Volleyball: Class B semifinals, Mattituck (11-7) at Babylon (13-3) at 4 p.m.

The winner will play at Center Moriches (15-2) on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. Suffolk champion plays the Nassau winner for the LI championship at Center Moriches on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.