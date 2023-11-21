Daily Update: Former Southold cop’s wrongful termination lawsuit heading to judge
Here are the headlines for November 21, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Southold cop’s wrongful termination lawsuit heading to judge
Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings ‘A Creole Christmas’ to The Suffolk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police arrest Mastic Beach man three times in three days
Wildcats’ rollercoaster football season comes to a bittersweet end
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Talking turkey, and bats, raccoons and … the Reporter sits down with ACO Jenny Zahler
NORTHFORKER
Talking more than just turkey: NoFo chefs and farmers dish on their own Thanksgiving traditions
North Fork Dream Home: Irresistible outdoor allure at a waterfront paradise
SOUTHFORKER
“Cube 72” back on Guild Hall’s grounds
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas this weekend on the South Fork
