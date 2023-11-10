Daily Update: Popular Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck shutters for the season due to lack of Fraser trees
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Popular Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck shutters for the season due to lack of Fraser trees
Opening of season proves bay scallops are hard to find
After six wet weekends, the apple farmers are hurting
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Community School moves to Cutchogue
East End Food Market kicks off holiday season Nov. 11
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
World War II Shelter Island vets recall service: Vivid memories of combat
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 10, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Get fresh oysters 24/7 with Little Ram Oyster Co.’s Oyster Automat
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of November 10
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Calissa’s When in Crete
Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich’s new book explores eastern Long Island viticulture
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.