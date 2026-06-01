North Fork athletes take home county track and field honors

(Credit: Bill Landon photo)

It turned out to be one memorable Friday afternoon for six North Fork athletes who earned All-Suffolk County honors at the Class D track and field championships.

Southold/Greenport junior Le Neve Zuhoski (discus) and Mattituck junior Ever Meyer (pentathlon) emerged as county champions in their respective events, with Zuhoski also securing All-County status in the shot put.

Settlers sophomore Ida Reiniger also attained All-County honors in two events (100- and 400-meter hurdles). Teammates Ryan Duffy (3200 run), Devin Stanton (long jump) and Emmett Tramontana (shot put) finished third in their competitions, good enough for All-County honors.

“Across the great performances, the kids did well,” Southold girls track coach Tim McArdle said. “They were prepared, and they definitely performed. Not everyone got exactly what they wanted, but we’re definitely a highly competitive group for a small group.”

Zuhoski won the discus with an impressive toss of 110 feet, 11 inches, almost a foot ahead of her closest opponent. She also finished third in the shot put 31.65).

After winning the discus competition, Zuhoski quickly returned home to prepare to attend the Southold High senior prom that night.

(Credit: Bill Landon photo)

“Le Neve is an amazing, hardworking, and dedicated track and field athlete,” McArdle said. “She comes to practice every day, trying to get better, and it shows in competition. I could not be any more proud of her for becoming the Suffolk County D champion in the discus and being a two-time All-County athlete. The work is not done yet, though, as her season will continue to higher levels.”

Meyer defended her county title, completing the two-day competition with 2,238 points, 200 points more than her closest competitor, Port Jefferson’s Daria Zakharova (2,020). She won the high jump (4-82), long jump (13-84) and 100 hurdles (18.24 seconds), finished second in the 800 (2:47.99) and took third in the shot put (23.3).

“All my hard work being put in and was shown on the track,” Meyer said. “I don’t just enjoy winning. I actually enjoy hanging out with the girls the most because the pentathlon is such a nice community. We’re so much more a team. I think that’s my favorite part.

“My strongest event was definitely high jump, because that’s probably the one I work on the most. I’m really trying to work on hurdles. It may not be my best, but I actually enjoyed it the most.”

Reiniger earned double All-County honors by finishing second in the 400 hurdles (1:07.01) and third in the 100 hurdles (16.87).

“It feels pretty good,” she said. “I’m pretty happy with it.”

Asked about her 400-meter hurdles performance, Reiniger replied, “I started pacing myself to the fastest person. At the end, I really pushed and tried to win, but I did stumble little. So it did mess me up.”

Duffy reminded observers that you don’t have to finish first to be considered a winner. The Southold junior took third place in the 3200 run in 10:13.47, breaking his outdoor school record by 11 seconds.

“I’m super pumped,” he said. “It shows all the training I’ve been putting in paid off. I had a really good mile a week or two ago at the Invitational East End Classic, but I’m really proud of how I did today. First All-County finish.”

(Credit: Bill Landon photo)

Duffy will compete in the 3200 at the state qualifiers at Comsewogue H.S. on Thursday and Friday, June 4 and 5.

“I would love to qualify for the state meet,” he said. “Unfortunately, this year, I won’t be able to attend. I have a scheduling conflict that weekend. I’m just going to come out and run the best race I can at the state qualifier meet and not worry about it.”

Tramontana, a junior, finished third in the discus with a personal best of 127-7.

“He’s just been locked in with coach [Bill Hiney], practicing his technique,” Southold boys coach Joe Corrado said. “It’s really been coming together. It’s all about confidence. Once you have one good throw, you have confidence. It’s just going to spiral into something better. He’s throwing respectable numbers. Right now, he’s on his way.”

Not everyone was satisfied with their performance.

Stanton, a junior, placed third in the girls’ long jump [16-9], two inches behind the winner, Southampton’s Hailey Sulph. She felt her final two attempts, which were under 15 feet, did not live up to her expectations.

“The long jump was disappointing today,” she said. “I was supposed to get first. I was seeded first. I definitely could have done better, and I should have done better.”

Stanton will have another opportunity to improve at the state qualifiers.

“It’s my dream, but I really just need to work hard to get it because I have hard competition this year,” she said. “I definitely can do it. I just need to do well at that meet.”