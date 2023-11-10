Nominations open for our 2023 People of the Year

Every year at this time we use this space to ask Suffolk Times readers to nominate candidates for our annual People of the Year awards. With their heartfelt nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process. Last year, you helped us choose from a wide array of worthy recipients, including public officials, educators and volunteers who ensure our community remains a caring and supportive place to work and live. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

We pride ourselves on honoring residents from diverse fields and all walks of life. We want to hear about your friends and neighbors, the teacher who went above and beyond to help you become a better student, the business owner who never stops giving back to the community.

The North Fork is stocked with residents who work tirelessly to make our community special. We always have a growing list of nominees who are more than qualified to earn this paper’s highest accolades. That list can never be too long.

On Jan. 4, 2024 — our first edition of the New Year — we’ll announce an educator, businessperson, public servant, community leader, sports person and overall person of the year. In addition, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industries with our Northforker of the year designation.

We realize there are so many people doing big things in this community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do and the gifts they bring often go unnoticed.

That’s who we’re talking about, and that’s why we remind ourselves often of American author and anthropologist Margaret Mead’s advice on making a positive difference: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Do you know such a person? Let us know.

Nominations should be emailed to [email protected]. Please include a brief description of the nominee and the category you feel they are best suited to represent — and please be sure to give us your contact info so we can follow up.

All correspondence will be kept confidential, so the person nominated doesn’t even have to know you are singling them out.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Dec. 7.