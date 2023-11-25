Southold Blotter: Man scammed for $300,000 over five years

Current Southold police headquarters. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

• On Nov. 14, Southold police received a report of a kayak on the beach in Orient that had fishing rods in it along with an outboard motor. Keys to a Toyota vehicle were also in the kayak. Police learned the owner of the kayak had fallen out of the boat days earlier and become separated from it. The owner made arrangements to pick up the kayak at police headquarters.

• On Nov. 14, police investigated “vulgar” graffiti at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck. Video from a surveillance camera in the area showed “three youths loitering in the area of the graffiti, which was not present prior to their arrival.”

• A Southold man told police Nov. 14 that he was assaulted in the cemetery next to the First Presbyterian Church in Southold. He told police he was “punched multiple times, thrown to the ground and stomped on. The two subjects also took his jacket, iPhone and over $400 out of his wallet and took off on foot.” An investigation is continuing.

• A Southold man told police last Thursday that he was the victim of a phone scam in which he sent around $300,000 to the Dominican Republic over the past five years.

• A 72-year-old East Marion woman told police she received a text message from Dime Bank about fraud charges on her debit card. The woman called the bank and was told an unknown person purchased two airline tickets for Iberia Air, totaling $1,762.80. She canceled the bank account and received a new debit card.

• On Saturday, police stopped a car on Route 25 in Southold that was being driven erratically. Police interviewed the driver, Anthony Ceberek, 45, of Calverton and attempted to perform a field sobriety test, which Mr. Ceberek failed, according to a report. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.