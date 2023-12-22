Daily Update: Greenport senior Cameron Stanton sets state long-jump mark
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport senior Cameron Stanton sets state long-jump mark
Floyd Memorial Library launches podcast, with Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi as first guest
Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital honors Sheri Winter Parker
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Shoreham-Wading River High School opens new fitness center
Riverhead Middle School launches animal rescue club
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Suffolk Closeup: East End leads in wind power
Shelter Island Reporter column: What makes happiness?
NORTHFORKER
Cold Weather Cocktails: Winterize your spritz for a cold weather pick-me-up
North Fork Open Houses: 4 listings for the week of Dec. 22
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The Brandy Alexander of Baldwin Road
Star of the sea: At Bay Street Theater, artists and the audience take center stage
