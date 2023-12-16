Sports Round Up: Dec. 16, 2023

East Rockaway Roster

BOYS BASKETBALL

DEC. 12 | MATTITUCK 64, GREENPORT 55

Tommy McGunnigle tallied a career-high 20 points to lead the Tuckers (3-2) to a non-league home win. Brady Dwyer added 15 points on the strength of three treys. Amir Christian contributed nine points and 13 rebounds. Jeremiah Smith scored 21 points for the Porters (0-2).

DEC. 9 | MATTITUCK 54, BRIDGEHAMPTON 49

Michael Finnegan scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, sparking the Tuckers to a 54-49 victory over Bridgehampton in the opening round of the Kendall Madison Invitational on Friday, Dec. 9. Mattituck didn’t breathe easy until Connor Fox (13 points) sank two foul shots with 20 seconds left in the game to give the team a two-possession lead. Brady Dwyer added 10 points in the tight encounter. Alex Davis led Bridgehampton (0-2) with 19 points.

SOUTHOLD

DEC. 8 | SOUTHOLD 64, PORT JEFFERSON 45

The Settlers (1-2) had four players in double figures as they registered their first win of the young season in a non-league on Friday, Dec. 8. Southold took a 16-7 first-quarter lead and extended it to 34-19 by halftime. Travis Sepenoski paced Southold with 15 points. Brady Woods and Jacob Steinfeld chipped in with 11 points apiece and Skyler Valderrama added 10. Tyler Cobb had 19 points for the Royals (0-2).

Southold will face its North Fork rivals in its next two games, visiting Mattituck on Friday, Dec. 15, at 5:45 p.m. and hosting Greenport on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

DEC. 7 | EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR 71,

GREENPORT 51

In their season opener, the Porters dropped a non-league contest at home. Greenport grabbed a 9-5 lead in the first period. Then ESM (1-2) took command, outscoring the hosts, 24-15, in the second quarter, en route to a 29-24 halftime advantage. Nelson Shedrick led Greenport with 19 points. Taquan Brumsey added 14 as he converted four three-point shots. Kal-El Marine contributed nine points.

Most of Eastport’s scoring came through Drew McGowan (33 points, six treys) and Brady McGowan (25 points, four treys).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DEC. 9 | BELLPORT 70,

GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD 21

The Porters (Class B) opened their season with a non-league road loss to the Class AA team, which has a much larger school population. Sophomore guard Francesca Santacroce led Greenport with eight points. Autumn Simon tallied 18 points for Bellport.

DEC. 12 | EAST ROCKAWAY 55, MATTITUCK 35

The Rocks grabbed an 18-9 first-quarter advantage in the non-league game at Mattituck. Sophomore point guard Claire McKenzie scored a team-high 16 points for the Tuckers (0-5). Emma Poland’s 33 points powered East Rockaway (4-1), which competes in Nassau County.

WRESTLING

DEC. 6 | MATTITUCK/GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD 39, RIVERHEAD 36

Seven wrestlers recorded wins, including five by pins, as the Tuckers got off to a winning start in their season opener in a non-league home match. Alexander Felakos (145) pinned Brody Reister in 4:54. Jose Perez (160) followed suit, stopping Axel Lopez in 4:30. The Tuckers clinched the match with three consecutive falls, with Bryce Walling (190) besting Kyle Cuevas in 1:37, James Felakos (215) defeating Everett Foster in 2:39, and Christian Palencia (285) downing David Castillo in 1:40. Colin Heeg recorded a 7-6 decision over Christopher Ramos at 116 pounds, and Ryder Antonucci won by forfeit at 124.