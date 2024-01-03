Daily Update: 2023 Person of the Year

Three members of the Cutchogue fire department’s water rescue team, from left: Lt. Bryan Zissel, Capt. Joe Hinton and Lt. Christian Figurniak. The fourth member of the team, Lt. Ken Pearsall, is not pictured. To the right is the department’s chief, Bill Brewer. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for January 4, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2023 People of the Year: Cutchogue Fire Department water rescue team

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2023 Person of the Year: John McAuliff

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

John Needham is the Shelter Island Reporter Person of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update Jan. 5: Welcome to 2024!

SOUTHFORKER

Dream Day: From west of the canal to Shelter Island, build a day around East End antique shopping

