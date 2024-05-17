Melissa Azofeifa file photo

Here are the headlines for May 17, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

School board V.P. hurls obscenity at opponent

Southold parent instrumental in schoolyard amenity for better communication

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

School district voters guide: elections set for May 21

Softball: Blue Waves cap historic season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

State closes area waterways to shellfishing: Cites heavy rain and stormwater runoff

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: a settler’s home in which to settle down

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Sleek and stylish in East Hampton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

