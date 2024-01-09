Daily Update: Peconic Community School officially opens in Cutchogue

Peconic Community School students cutting the ribbon and officially opening the doors to the private school’s new home in Cutchogue on Saturday morning. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa.)

Here are the headlines for January 9, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Peconic Community School officially opens in Cutchogue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

CAT sues Riverhead over EPCAL contract

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Goat Hill closes for winter to preserve it: Keeping the course healthy and playable

NORTHFORKER

Behind the Fence Gallery moves to Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Shagwong Tavern’s Allie Bergold brings relaxed intuition to the Montauk bar scene

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

