North Fork yard sale haul: Shop this weekend

North Fork yard sale season is heating up. The weather this weekend looks great for sale-hopping with highs in upper 70s in the mornings. Lots of tools available this weekend, a car and even a baby grand piano. Scroll to find where to shop yard sales this weekend.

Yard sales

Friday, June 12

Aquebogue: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Rain or shine. Lots of clothes, glassware, lawn chairs, tomato cages, hand tools, shaper and cutters, 12” disc/belt sander, mig welder, shop vac., hand tools, Fleker 38” rail wet saw, gas compressor, mini tiller, vintage outboards, household items, much more. 30 Overlook Drive.

Keep an eye on the Suffolk Times classifieds section where yard, tag and garage sales are listed each week. Call Karen at 631-354-8029 to list your own sale.

Saturday, June 13

Aquebogue: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Rain or shine. Lots of clothes, glassware, lawn chairs, tomato cages, hand tools, shaper and cutters, 12” disc/belt sander, mig welder, shop vac., hand tools, Fleker 38” rail wet saw, gas compressor, mini tiller, vintage outboards, household items, much more. 30 Overlook Drive.

Cutchogue: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Don’t miss out on this huge assortment of great quality items from clothing and footwear for the whole family (including numerous name brand items, new with tags), to furniture, athletic equipment, holiday decor, brand new unopened items, kitchenware, kids toys and much, much more! 1410 Leslie Road.

East Marion: 9 a.m- 3 p.m. | Furniture, antiques, clothing, jewelry, more! 165 The Short Lane.

Greenport: 9 a.m. | Dining table/chairs, TV console, TV, electric dryer, queen bed frame/ boxspring, barbecue, DVDs, CDs, lots more. Something for everyone! 43 Sound Road.

Mattituck: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Betty’s Boutique Summer Spectacular Sale! Hosted by Ames Feline Adoption & Rescue (AFAR). Shop unique finds and support your local animals all in one weekend! Betty’s Boutique is a community fundraising yard sale benefiting the North Fork Animal Welfare League, and 100% of proceeds go directly to the animals in their care. Two days of boutique shopping, live music, and community fun. Special thanks to North Fork Apothecary and Trimble’s Nursery. We now have premium apparel, garden supplies, and so much more! Every dollar you spend stays right here on the North Fork. 15900 Main Road (please note: be careful when parking at this event). Bettyboutiquecharity.com, 917-282-7823.

Orient: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. | Construction material, carpentry heavy-duty tools, hand tools, furniture, car. Credit cards accepted. 710 Grandview Drive.

Southold: 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. | RD 6/14. Compressors, floor car jacks, kayaks, designer bags, shoes and clothes, decorative housewares, etc. 1680 Brigantine Drive (Harbor Lights). No early birds!

Sunday, June 14

Aquebogue: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Rain or shine. Lots of clothes, glassware, lawn chairs, tomato cages, hand tools, shaper and cutters, 12” disc/belt sander, mig welder, shop vac., hand tools, Fleker 38” rail wet saw, gas compressor, mini tiller, vintage outboards, household items, much more. 30 Overlook Drive.

East Marion: 9 a.m- 3 p.m. | Furniture, antiques, clothing, jewelry, more! 165 The Short Lane.

Mattituck: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Betty’s Boutique Summer Spectacular Sale! Hosted by Ames Feline Adoption & Rescue (AFAR). Shop unique finds and support your local animals all in one weekend! Betty’s Boutique is a community fundraising yard sale benefiting the North Fork Animal Welfare League, and 100% of proceeds go directly to the animals in their care. Two days of boutique shopping, live music, and community fun. Special thanks to North Fork Apothecary and Trimble’s Nursery. We now have premium apparel, garden supplies, and so much more! Every dollar you spend stays right here on the North Fork. 15900 Main Road (please note: be careful when parking at this event). Bettyboutiquecharity.com, 917-282-7823.

Orient: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. | Construction material, carpentry heavy-duty tools, hand tools, furniture, car. Credit cards accepted. 710 Grandview Drive.

Orient: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. | RD Sunday, 6/21. Art, antiques, Chinese, copper, jewelry, WWII, Samovars. 1010 Village Lane.

Saturday, June 20

Hampton Bays: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Furniture, housewares, antiques, yard supplies/tools, audio-video equipment/accessories, automotive parts/tools, classic vinyl, CDs, knickknacks. 41 Old Riverhead Road (east). No early birds!

Garage sales

Saturday, June 13

Jamesport: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. | Moving sale. Everything must go! 93 St. Mary’s Drive. 2150 Haywaters Road, Nassau Point.

Tag sales

Stony Brook: Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. | Entire house full of antiques, collectibles, mid-century, art, book collection, magic lanterns and slides, silver coins, photography, tools, jewelry, so much more!!! 139 Sycamore Circle. Sycamore Tag Sales.

Saturday, June 13

Southold: 9 a.m.3 p.m. | Estate sale. Everything priced to sell. Furniture, jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, glassware, tools, antiques and much more! 980 Crittens Lane.

Sunday, June 14

Greenport: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. | Moving sale! Baby grand. 500 4th St.



As a reminder, those attending yard sales, and those hosting them, are urged to respect published/posted starting times. “Early birds” are an inconvenience to those hosting yard sales and unfair to others patronizing them.