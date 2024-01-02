Greenport couple indicted for fentanyl and cocaine possession inside home with a child

Alongside household sweets such as ice cream cones and brownie mix, police officers allegedly discovered fentanyl and cocaine inside a kitchen cabinet in a Greenport home last month.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Tammy Webster, 33, and Victoria Webster, 30, both of Greenport, were indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance and other related charges after allegedly possessing fentanyl and cocaine in their home where their two-year-old child was living.

“These two defendants were allegedly in possession of fentanyl and cocaine, which are two of the deadliest drugs poisoning our neighborhoods,” Mr. Tierney said in a statement. “To make matters worse, these drugs were allegedly found near food items which could have turned deadly if those items were consumed by others, including their innocent child.”

Members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office East End Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the defendants’ Greenport residence on Dec. 5, 2023, according to the police. As the officers approached the home, Tammy Webster was observed seated inside her vehicle parked in the driveway, allegedly in possession of fentanyl and cocaine. When law enforcement officers entered the residence, they saw Victoria Webster with the couple’s two-year-old child.

Alongside food items, officers allegedly discovered 234 grams of fentanyl and 44 grams of cocaine inside a kitchen cabinet. Law enforcement also allegedly recovered a digital scale, drug packaging materials, multiple cell phones and more than $50,000 in cash from the home. The Suffolk County Crime Laboratory tested the materials seized and confirmed that they contained fentanyl and cocaine.

Both women were charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, a class A-I felony, as well as one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Among other counts, Tammy Webster was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell. Victoria Webster received two counts on the same charge.

On December 18, 2023, both defendants were arraigned on the indictment before acting Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins. Justice Collins ordered both defendants be held on $150,000 cash, $1.5 million bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of their cases. Tammy Webster is due back in court on January 25, 2024, and she is being represented by Steve Politi, Esq. Victoria Webster is due back in court on January 31, 2024, and is being represented by Keith O’Halloran, Esq. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gabriella DeRosa of the Narcotics Bureau.

The investigation was conducted by Southold Town police officer Daniel Lillis, who is assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, and included members of the district attorney’s office, East Hampton, Riverhead, Southampton, Southold, Suffolk County and New York State police departments, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.