Krupski sworn in as Town Supervisor

Town Supervisor Al Krupski at Tuesday’s ceremony. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

A new era has begun for Southold Town.

Twenty six hours after his term officially began, Town Supervisor Albert J. Krupski, Jr. was officially sworn into office during an inauguration ceremony at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. At midnight on New Year’s Day, Mr. Krupski succeeded Scott Russell, who served as Town Supervisor for 18 years, and prior to that, worked as an town assessor for 15 years.

After a decade as a Suffolk County Legislator for the county’s 1st District, which includes all of Southold Town, Mr. Krupski will manage the township’s finances and cast one of six votes on matters before the Town Board. Born and raised in the area, his family runs Krupski Farms in Peconic. When thanking his family, beginning with his wife.

“It’s been a long time and she’s been there by my side all those years as an elected official,” Mr. Krupski said. “It was a great sacrifice.”

Nick Krupski, the supervisor’s son, was not in the crowd among his other relatives as he thanked them. Instead, he sat behind the supervisor as one of the town’s reelected trustees.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be sworn in with my son,” Mr. Krupski said. “I was sworn in here years ago as a town trustee on this stage, so to be sworn in together, it’s a big honor.”

Along with Mr. Krupski and his son, several elected officials who won their respective races in November, were also sworn in, including councilmembers Jill Doherty and Anne Smith, assessor William Flinter, trustees Mr. Krupski and Glenn Goldsmith and receiver of taxes Kelly Fogarty. Town Justice Daniel Ross was not in attendance, which John Stype, Mr. Krupski’s longtime legislative aid, told the audience was due to a family matter.

After thanking his family and his many supporters, Mr. Krupski shared his thoughts on the importance of enhancing community engagement in all the issues confronting Southold residents.

“You listen to the anti-bias task force, and they talk about civility and respect,” Mr. Krupski said. “We’re all neighbors and this is a great community because we all act like neighbors and we all take care of each other and watch out for each other. That’s really important, that we continue that and stay as a community. And whether you’ve lived here for a long time, or whether you just moved in, we all have to keep together and we all have to join things that are part of the town.”